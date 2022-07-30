|31.Jul.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 30.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IvoRSS_MOS_1.1.1.lha comm/news 2.2M MOS Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
IvoRSS_OS3_1.1.1.lha comm/news 1.9M 68k Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
IvoRSS_OS4_1.1.1.lha comm/news 2.7M OS4 Simple RSS (and Atom as well)...
Dh73_30th.lha demo/misc 520K 68k Ultimate Demo with various Gf...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.7M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
AVAGOMouse.lha docs/hard 540K 68k hack Dell optical mouse for a...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.5M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 5.1M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
ASE2019_1.97.lha text/edit 180K 68k Text editor
aiostreams.lha util/batch 263K Stream video from major onlin...
afetch.lha util/moni 107K MOS Native fetch for MorphOS
