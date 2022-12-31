amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.12.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rave.lha                 aud/edi 3Mb   4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
modexplorerce.lha        aud/pla 2Mb   4.0 Streaming mod file from Internet...
modexplorerng.lha        aud/pla 3Mb   4.0 Streaming mod file from Internet
farewell_e-card.lha      dem     5Mb   4.0 This is a demo with a farewell e...
hdaudio_ahi.lha          dri/aud 242kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amibrixx.lha             gam/puz 2Mb   4.0 Puzzle game for the Amiga computer
myblocktetris.lha        gam/puz 92kb  4.0 A small tetris-like game
tipografia.lha           gra/mis 3Mb   4.0 Generator of printable signs usi...
comicon.lha              gra/vie 2Mb   4.0 Simply downloads the comic-strip
smb2fs.lha               net/sam 123kb 4.1 Filesystem for accessing files u...
mcamiga.lha              uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 Midnight/Norton commander style ...
snoopdos_ita.lha         uti/mis 19kb  4.0 Italian catalog file for SnoopDos
