| Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 11.5
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
- GetBoardAttrs() and SetBoardAttrs() could loop forever
on unknown tags, the end marker for the known tags was
incorrect.
- The PCI BAR register parser did not compute the parity
correctly for some boards.
- Two new tags were added for GetBoardAttr(), namely
PRM_PCIMemWindowLow and PRM_PCIMemWindowHigh, which
provide the PCI address range available for a device
at config time, or the PCI address range a device is
mapped into later. These are PCI addresses, not 68K
addresses.
- SetBoardAttr() can now write PRM_MemorySizeX and
PRM_MemoryFlagsX at config time to dynamically size
PCI devices. This is useful for tools called from
within the PCI-Configuration file.
- Fixed a missing register initialization when unloading
tools from LIBS:PCI.
- Added example source code for an init tool for sizing
PCI devices dynamically.
- Fixed the description of the autoconf vendor IDs in the
autodoc file.
