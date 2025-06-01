amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

20.Jun.2025



 Diskettenabbilder: Disc Image Manager V1.48.1 für Linux, macOS und Windows
Gerald Holdsworths Disc Image Manager ist eine Anwendung zum Laden eines Retro-Diskettenabbildes. Den Images können Dateien hinzugefügt, Dateien und Verzeichnisse gelöscht und umbenannt werden. Amigaseitig werden das Lesen und Schreiben von AmigaDOS-Disketten und -Festplatten mit OFS- und FFS-Formatierung unterstützt (nicht vollständig mit FFS getestet). Unterstützung für Verzeichnis-Cache und internationale Zeichen fehlen noch (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 1.48.1 bietet folgende Änderungen:

New or improved features
  • Remembers the last used format when creating a new image.
  • Can now specify the disc title when creating a new image.
  • When run from the console/command line with no parameters, it will open the console automatically without the -c or --console paramter being specified.
  • Added a new console/command line parameter, '-g' or '--gui', to force the application to start in GUI mode.
Bug fixes
  • There were possibilities where a blank title, version or copyright string could be applied when updating an ROM FS Header.
  • Create a blank !Spark file produced an invalid ZIP file.
  • When files were added to a !Spark file, it created a new ZIP file with only this file inside.
  • When importing files, sometimes a directory would not be created unless it was ADFS or Amiga.
  • Importing files from one system to another sometimes failed as the path structure is different.
  • Selecting a file on the directory listing sometimes resulting the details of another file being displayed.
  • Creating a new sub-directory, or adding a file, to a sub-directory of the root on an Amiga format image would appear to fail.
  • Importing from DFS to a directory capable system, apart from ADFS or Amiga, would not create any subdirectories.
  • Adding to a ZIP file would sometimes crash the application.
Der Autor stellt ebenso ein ausführliches PDF-Handbuch zur Verfügung. (dr)

[Meldung: 20. Jun. 2025, 22:28] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.