05.Jul.2025









AmigaOS 4: AmiUpdate V2.58

AmiUpdate ist ein Aktualisierungssystem für AmigaOS 4 und hilft, Systemkomponenten und Anwendungen auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten. Aktuell finden sich in der zugrundeliegenden Datenbank 241 Einträge. Nun wurde die Version 2.58 veröffentlicht. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: Recompiled using the latest AmiSSL SDK, so now it should use the latest libraries.

Some servers (in this case Cloudfare) requiring authentication did NOT adhere to the RFC regarding the WWW-Authention header, and the case sensitive search failed. This has now been changed to a non-case-sensitive search, and should hopefully fix problems with servers requiring authentication.

All components have been recompiled but with no other functional changes.

Another issue has arisen with regards to WWW realms. This time a quote enclosed realm was leading to a duplicate entry in the sitelist. The quotes are now removed before the authentication check and should now work as expected.

Fixed yet another Cloudfare issue, this time with supplied headers.

Found an issue whilst updating the SSL routines, which led to a crash when trying to download from a website that uses SSL. (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Jul. 2025, 20:51] [Kommentare: 0]

