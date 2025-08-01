14.Aug.2025









Arcadespiel: Gemdalus 1.1

Gemdalus (Video) ist ein Pac-Man-Klon mit einer Besonderheit: Die Spielfigur ist ständig mit einer Art Gummiband, das weder Spieler noch Gegner passieren können, mit dem Startpunkt in der Bildschirmmitte verbunden. Version 1.1 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen: Restricted the choice of the level number in the menu to the maximum reached with the FIXED LEVEL option on (i.e. the levels reached when the option is off do not count).

Made the level number wrap around at 1000 (i.e. levels go from 1 to 999 and then restart from 1; this was not an easy choice: ideally, there should be no limit, that is, no game end, because any humanly reasonable level could be too far for some players and too close for others; before, the code did not have any check and would simply break at level 65536, as only 16 bits were reserved for the level numbers in the data that is saved to disk; however, even if 65536 is totally insane, it felt untidy to not handle an error condition, so a round number that should feel "infinite" to everybody - 1000 - was chosen as the limit; the restart from the first level was necessary because otherwise the game would have had an end, and therefore would have required a reasonable limit - which, as said, cannot really be defined).

Changed the menu option "START LEVEL X" to "PLAY LEVEL X".

Touched up the manual. (cg)



