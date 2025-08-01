|14.Aug.2025
| Shoot'em Up: "Rex and the Galactic Plague" 1.01
Rex and the Galactic Plague" (Video) ist ein vertikal scrollender Shooter, der mit Hilfe der Scorpion Engine entwickelt wird. Version 1.01 beinhaltet kleinere Änderungen und beseitigt einige Fehler:
(cg)
- Restores a graphical effect previously cut for space reasons.
- Adjusts Rex’s behaviour when hitting certain environmental hazards (such as flames).
- Fixes a small issue where the airlock door on Level 1 could close on the player.
- Corrects collision on a single map element to prevent unintended interactions.
- Various small tweaks and adjustments.
