| Emulator: WinUAE 6.0.1
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 6.0.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Überblick:
6.0.1 bugs fixed
Other updates and fixes
- Entering and exiting GUI when in fullscreen mode crashed.
- Vertical and horizontal centering works again.
- ECS superhires works again.
- Filter overlay graphics display positioning/size calculation was broken.
- Virtual mouse driver mode was not in sync with host cursor, both RTG and native modes.
- Fast drawing mode with 32-bit Chip RAM fix.
- When switching from emulated graphics board to native programmed mode screen, sometimes native screen had horizontal offset
- In some situations emulated graphics board was not drawn fully, bottom part was blank.
- Add Harddrive: Storage devices containing MBR partition table with RDB in later blocks was not detected correctly.
- Chipset COPxJMP sequence didn’t work in some situations.
- Rarely used chipset collision register fix.
- TCP serial mode hang fix.
- OpalVision crash fix.
- PC keyboard without numpad/end key optional translation mode. When enabled, PageUp becomes End (End still works normally). Because cartridge freeze is also PageUp, freeze becomes PageUp + PageDown. END/PageUp + cursor left is Pause and cursor right is Warp mode. (Replacing print screen key). PageUp + 7890/UIOP/JKL/M emulates numpad. Note that numpad emulation is done before PC to Amiga translation which means it does not override enabled numpad joystick option. Option in Input panel. This is registry/ini specific setting (Similar to F11 swap option).
- Copilot key now works as a right Windows (Right Amiga) key. Note that this is a quick hack and causes some (harmless) extra shift and left Windows key presses and releases when Copilot key is pressed and released because Copilot key is weird.
- Added Native/RTG autoswitcher option. Previously all RTG boards without built-in switcher always autoswitched, now it is optional, default enabled.
- ROM scanner now detects CyberStorm MK3/PPC and BlizzardPPC flash rom images using checksums. Address ranges that make ROM image unique (Serial number/board config and boot menu config data areas) are skipped in checksum calculation.
- Built-in AROS ROM updated.
- ROM scanner/loader CD32 1M single ROM handling fix.
- RoboCop 3 dongle emulation fixed.
- Debugger disassembler miscellaneous fixes and updates.
