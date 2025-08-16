amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
17.Aug.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.08.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.08.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
qt6demos.lha             dev/cro 106Mb 4.1 Just a few demos of Qt6 for OS4.1
amissl-sdk.lha           dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
janggi.lha               gam/boa 4Mb   4.0 Korean chess program UCI compatible
cardsmakingkit.lha       gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 This is a SDK to make your decks...
mce.lha                  gam/uti 6Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
polarpaint.lha           gra/edi 3Mb   4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small.lha     gra/edi 2Mb   4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
amissl.lha               lib/mis 4Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigagpt.lha             net/cha 2Mb   4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
favapps.lha              uti/tex 102Mb 4.1 a bunch of apps that you really ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Aug. 2025, 08:17] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.