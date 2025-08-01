21.Aug.2025









Englisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 39

Die kommende Ausgabe 39 des britischen Magazins Amiga Addict wird ab dem 1. September ausgeliefert, Vorbestellungen werden bereits angenommen. Zu den Themen des Hefts gehören dieses Mal: We tuck into a fry-up with the Philip Oliver of the Oliver Twins, who dish out the secret recipe behind their Amiga Dizzy favourites, Fast Food! and Kwik Snax.

Review of Fast Food 2 from Bitmap Soft - a brand new successor to Dizzy's food-related arcade games!

Guest author Alex Harris enters the ring to admire the knockout artwork of Gremlin’s Shadow Fighter. Plus commentary from original artists Fabio Capon and Greg Staples!

Upgrades, add-ons, and mods galore! AA shows you how to max out your Amiga without breaking the bank.

Most Amiga users have used the infamous Turran FTP file server at some point. We connect with its founder and maintainer, Turranius, for an exclusive interview.

Classic gaming retrospectives: Blob and Worms CD32.

New Amiga game releases put to the test: Krogharr The Beerserker and Gemdalus.

The fascinating history of US Amiga retailer, Merlancia Industries.

AA's Creative Revolution tutorials continue with Fantavision - this month exploring its powerful vector-editing tools.

CD music album review of Taris Xavia - Commodore Amiga Pure Mod.

New: Developer Diaries. Adrian Browne spreads his wings to reveal how he crafted the artwork for Anguish, the AGA follow-up to Amiga classic Agony.

In Testbench we review RISKYMouse, could this be the point-and-click solution Amiga users have always dreamt of?

Our regulars including former-Sensible Software's Stoo Cambridge, Demoscene (NOVA demoparty), AMOS coding tutorial, Amiga news and User Groups. (cg)



[Meldung: 21. Aug. 2025, 22:19] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

