23.Aug.2025
Nicola Morocutti (ANF)


 Italienisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 27
Pressemitteilung: The September/October issue of "Passione Amiga" magazine is out now! Available in print and Kindle edition exclusively on Amazon. This brand-new issue of the only Italian printed Amiga magazine is overflowing with exclusive content, reviews, interviews, and in-depth features every Amiga enthusiast will love:

  • 11 New Amiga Games Reviewed: Castlevania (Update), Track & Field, A100, OUTRUN Amiga Edition, Block Cannon, Master of Minefields, NINJAYATION, Gyruss, SwitcherBoy, Stratagus, GemRB RPG.
  • Special Feature: Commodore International
  • Hardware & Software Reviews: A1200NG, Amiga Forever 11, C64 Forever 11
  • Exclusive Interviews with Matthew Leaman (AmigaKit), Christian Simpson (CEO Commodore), Steffen Häuser, and Michele Battilana (Cloanto)
  • Tech Spotlight: It Could Have Been CAOS but It Was Only AmigaDOS – Part One
  • Columns: The Shepherd's Attic - CD32 Debug Board
  • Plus: Fresh Game News and Tech News
48 full-color A4 pages – 100% dedicated to the Amiga world! (cg)

[Meldung: 23. Aug. 2025, 22:32] [Kommentare: 0]
