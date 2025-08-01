15.Sep.2025









A600GS und A1200NG: AmiBrowser V46.20 (Vorabversion 2)

Für seine emulationsbasierten Systeme A600GS und A1200NG hat AmigaKit die Pre-Release 2 seines AmiBrowsers veröffentlicht. Änderungen: Add support for downloading files: currently supports downloading to drawer based and true disks only. RAM: and hardfile based disks will not work, but will fail silently. Hopefully this will be resolved at the next prerelease stage.

Adds a simple downloads manager window: files downloaded in any given AmiBrowser session are listed, along with full file path and current status. Double click on file entry will open the AmiBench window containing the download. (dr)



[Meldung: 15. Sep. 2025, 21:05]

