|15.Sep.2025
| A600GS und A1200NG: AmiBrowser V46.20 (Vorabversion 2)
Für seine emulationsbasierten Systeme A600GS und A1200NG hat AmigaKit die Pre-Release 2 seines AmiBrowsers veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Add support for downloading files: currently supports downloading to drawer based and true disks only. RAM: and hardfile based disks will not work, but will fail silently. Hopefully this will be resolved at the next prerelease stage.
- Adds a simple downloads manager window: files downloaded in any given AmiBrowser session are listed, along with full file path and current status. Double click on file entry will open the AmiBench window containing the download.
[Meldung: 15. Sep. 2025, 21:05] [Kommentare: 0]
