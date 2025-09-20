amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
21.Sep.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.09.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.09.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AMIGA_40th.zip                 dev/c      459K  VAR AMIGA_40th_Anniversary_...     
Sevgi_Engine.lha               dev/c      910K  OS3 Open source video game ...            
c2plib.lha                     dev/misc   190K  OS3 chunky2planar as an Ami... 
toolbox.lha                    disk/misc    3K  OS3 Communicate with SCSI e...           
F1GP2025Carset.lha             game/data   10K  GEN 2025 Carset for F1GP                     
shotglass.zip                  mods/crash 309K  GEN Hiphop/Groove. 6 channe...        
GF4RSIDG.zip                   pix/misc    77K  GEN Grad. Fonts for RSI Dem...   
MisterMartin.zip               text/tfont 477K  GEN Mister Martin Font                       
lhasa.lha                      util/arc   4.3M  MOS Free Software LHA imple...         
AmiSSL-v5-OS3.lha              util/libs  4.0M  OS3 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...       
AmiSSL-v5-OS4.lha              util/libs  3.7M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...       
AmiSSL-v5-SDK.lha              util/libs  2.5M  VAR OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...   
AmigaGPT.lha                   util/misc  4.3M  VAR App for chatting to Cha...              
isomount.lha                   util/rexx  107K  GEN Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hd...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Sep. 2025, 10:10] [Kommentare: 0]
