|21.Sep.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 20.09.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.09.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AMIGA_40th.zip dev/c 459K VAR AMIGA_40th_Anniversary_...
Sevgi_Engine.lha dev/c 910K OS3 Open source video game ...
c2plib.lha dev/misc 190K OS3 chunky2planar as an Ami...
toolbox.lha disk/misc 3K OS3 Communicate with SCSI e...
F1GP2025Carset.lha game/data 10K GEN 2025 Carset for F1GP
shotglass.zip mods/crash 309K GEN Hiphop/Groove. 6 channe...
GF4RSIDG.zip pix/misc 77K GEN Grad. Fonts for RSI Dem...
MisterMartin.zip text/tfont 477K GEN Mister Martin Font
lhasa.lha util/arc 4.3M MOS Free Software LHA imple...
AmiSSL-v5-OS3.lha util/libs 4.0M OS3 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
AmiSSL-v5-OS4.lha util/libs 3.7M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
AmiSSL-v5-SDK.lha util/libs 2.5M VAR OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 4.3M VAR App for chatting to Cha...
isomount.lha util/rexx 107K GEN Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hd...
