|22.Sep.2025
| E-Mail-Programm: Erste Testversion 0.1.1 von AMail verfügbar
Ryan 'bluewizard' Stapleton hat eine erste Testversion 0.1.1 von "AMail" veröffentlicht, seiner Umsetzung eines modernen E-Mail-Programms für AmigaOS 3.2, das IMAP und SMTP unterstützt Video).
Wie er schreibt, würde AMial nicht mehr mit Yahoo und Gmail funktionieren. Sollte das jemand zum Laufen bringen, bittet er um entsprechendes Feedback.
Einige Features sind noch nicht implementiert, wobei der Entwickler nicht damit rechnet, diese bis zum Ende des Amiga 40 Tools Jam eingebaut zu haben. Dazu zählen unter anderem:
Mindestens AmiSSL 5.22 oder neuer wird benötigt. (dr)
- Add input Blocking when the machine is doing something in addition to the stopwatch
- When Reply include at least some of the body message
- Reply to a message
- CC addressed to the reply
- Settings to enable Re: in the subject line
- enable start StartTLS
- Add option to verify SSL cert, currently it accepts any as ok
- Add setting to enable or disable cert based on needs
- Message Body is limited to 4k
- Add ability to use IMAP Folders
- Identify unread messages
