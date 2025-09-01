22.Sep.2025









KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.12.0

Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.



Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.12.0 erschienen. Alle Änderungen auf einen Blick: Add "verse" OpenAI voice

Add ability for ARexx command "SPEAKTEXT" to save audio to file of various audio formats

The say.rexx script now asks if you want to play the audio or save to a file with audio format selection

Improve display of Text To Speech errors

Most ARexx parameters now use sensible defaults instead of reading from AmigaGPT config

Fix bug where conversation titles and ARexx SENDMESSAGE responses were enclosed in quotes Download: AmigaGPT.lha (4,3 MB) (dr)



