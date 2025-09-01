25.Sep.2025









QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.5.0

George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.5.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet: option to enable "zoom to fit" and "zoom interpolation" for MacOS Linux (GTK), which has to do with the way that the window content is scaled. The options are enabled only when the necessary renderer is selected, and other options as well. They can be found under the Display tab.

a new tab called Notes, where a free text field is available for users to save whatever they want.

bug fix: a Pegasos 2 system running AmigaOS 4.1 FE didn't start properly on systems where the HOME folder contains spaces. (cg)



[Meldung: 25. Sep. 2025, 23:36] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

