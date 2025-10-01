|05.Okt.2025
Amiga Future (Webseite)
| AmigaRemix: Weitere Lieder hinzugefügt
AmigaRemix stellt neue Abmischungen bekannter Soundtracks von Amiga-Spielen als MP3-Dateien zum Herunterladen bereit. Seit unserer letzten Meldung kamen folgende Titel hinzu:
- Still echoing
- R-Type Live Performance
- Paranoimia Cracktro - Super Cars
- Super Cars II - Intro
- Test Drive 2 (Chill Out Edit)
- Apprentice - Story 02 (The Shop)
- Echoing
- Lethal Weapon (Zuviel Hitze)
- Prince Of Persia - Intro
- Heimdall - Introduction
- English Country Garden
- Wings of death - Stage 7 - Xandrilia's Domain
- Weird Dreams Title (2025 Remix)
- Beams Of Light
