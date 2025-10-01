amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.6.0
George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.6.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet:
  • Added pid files to be saved in the .kyvos folder. This is going to be set on VM creation or update
  • Added support for the "AmigaOS4.1 FinalEdition Update 3", if that is available (optional). Kyvos is looking for a file named "AmigaOS4.1FinalEditionUpdate3.lha". If that exists in the same folder like the AmigaOS 4.1 FE ISO, then it is going to be used when the kickstart.zip file is created.
  • Enabled the virtio-gpu options for Sam460 systems. This driver is not coming with Kyvos
  • Changed old pidfile arguments to be saved to the ./kyvos folder under HOME
[Meldung: 16. Okt. 2025, 23:56] [Kommentare: 0]
