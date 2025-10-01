amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Okt.2025
AMIGASYSTEM (ANF)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.2 64Bit (ABIv11)
Das neueste Update der 64-Bit-Distribution "AROS One" beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:

AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities
  • C library extended with several wide char functions (Deremon)
  • SSE2/SS3/AVX accelerated pixel conversion routines (Kalamatee)
  • Updated several network drivers to work on 64-bit (Neil)
  • tiff.library has been ported and tiff.datatype implemented (Kalamatee)
  • Initial work on new partitioning tool (Kalamatee)
  • Added regular and SSE-accelerated pixel processing routines (Kalamatee)
  • font.datatype has been ported (Kalamatee)
  • zstd.library and lzma.library are not available (Kalamatee)
  • It is now possible to define Zune frames as rounded (Bo Stale Kopperud)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Updates
  • Multiview (Russell Shaw, Mazze)
  • Kernel (Johan G)
  • basque.language (jalaguero)
  • Codacy detected fixes (Mazze)
  • Locale files refreshed
  • Prefs/ScreenMode (Kalamatee)
  • etherlink3.device (Neil)
  • AROSTCP (Neil)
  • SAD debugger (Johan G)
  • AROS build system (Kalamatee)
  • Kernel (Kalamatee)
  • freetype.library v6.8 (Kalamatee)
  • png.library v53.3 (Kalamatee)
  • jfif.library v52.6 (Kalamatee)
  • acpica.library v1.12 (Kalamatee)
  • SysExplorer v0.15 (Kalamatee)
  • bz2.library v2.3 (Kalamatee)
  • z1.library v1.9 (Kalamatee)
  • OpenURL v7.18 (deadwood)
  • Grub v2.12 (Kalamatee)
  • codesets.libary v6.22 (Kalamatee)
  • CUnit v3.5.2 (Kalamatee)
  • SysMon (Kalamatee)
  • pcipc.hidd v1.8 (Kalamatee)
  • efi.resource v1.2 (Kalamatee)
  • crt.library v5.2 (deadwood)
  • con-handler v41.9 (Kalamatee)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - 64-bit support
  • mesa3dgl.library, gallium.hidd, softpipe.hidd, IntelGMA
  • vwmwaresvga.hidd, gallium.library (fixed to work on pre-SSE4.1 CPUs) (deadwood)
  • Prefs/OpenURL (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Kalamatee)
  • nvidianet.device (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Neil)
  • exec.library (bugs: NewStackSwap could damage some registers) (deadwood)
  • MenuItem.mui (Kalamatee)
  • AROSTCP (bugs: issues using google service on some setups) (deadwood)
  • Functional fixes:
  • gadtools.library (bugs: wrong scrollers in IMP3) (Johan G)
  • Wanderer (bugs: wrong selection behavior) (Kalamatee)
  • muimaster.library (bugs: #202, #201) (deadwood)
  • intuition.library (bugs: SA_Font doesn't override SA_LikeWorkbench) (deadwood)
  • Prefs/OpenURL (bugs: save of preferences not working, #196) (deadwood)
  • dos.library (bugs: #211, ReadArgs, GetProcInfo) (deadwood, Kalamatee)
  • crt.library (bugs: buffer overrun in vfwprintf) (Deremon, Johan G)
  • Kernel (bugs: 32-bit memory not available on some hardware) (deadwood)
  • List.mui (bugs: click events are not eaten by class) (Kalamatee)
  • poseidon.library (bugs: potential race condition) (Kalamatee)
  • hostgl.library (bugs: not working under WSL) (Kalamatee)
  • NBitmap.mcc (corrected to work) (Kalamatee)
  • gfx.hidd (Kalamatee)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Stability fixes
  • AROSTCP (bugs: crash when shutdown) (Neil)
  • C:Break (bugs: crash when wrong process number provided) (deadwood)
  • diskfont.library (bugs: crash when no fonts directory) (Kalamatee)
  • Prefs/Wanderer (bugs: crash when closing advanced tab) (deadwood)
  • crt.library (bugs: seeking on directory handle possible) (deadwood)
  • intuition.library (bugs: crash when invalid pixfmt) (Kalamatee)
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functional fixes
  • icon.library (Russell Shaw)
  • reqtools.library (bugs: Window pointer check) (Josef Wegner)
  • Calculator (bugs: trailing 0) (Ivan G.)
  • gadtools.library (bugs: wrong position of left-aligned object, wrong slider behavior) (ronybeck, r3dbug)
  • C:Copy (bugs: #179) (jalaguero)
  • AROSTCP (bugs: fails with fd == -1) (deadwood)
  • stdlib.library (bugs: wrong value of DST field) (deadwood)
  • libpthread.a (bugs: not protected against new task getting same address) (deadwood)
AROS One System Update
  • Grub new splash.png
  • Add Bitmap_Font Datatypes
  • Add Outline_Font Datatypes
  • Add AVIF Datatypes
  • Add HEIC Datatypes
  • Add TIFF Datatypes
  • Add Catalog "Basque" + add Icons
  • Add StatusBar (Script Enable-Disable ‘Bottom bar’)
  • Update User-Startup
  • Moved trackdisk.device to SYS:Storage
  • Update DOSDrivers PC0 (trackdisk.device is searched for in Storage)
  • Update AROS One "INFO"
  • Corrected the size of the stack on APP icons
  • Update Logos AROS One
AROS One App Update
  • QuickPart v0.61
  • VIM v9.1
  • Sploiner v1.01
  • DOSBox v0.74
AROS One Config App Update
  • Update Config DOpus4
  • Update Config ZuneARC (All common file formats are supported)
  • Update Skins DaySleeper
  • Update Skins MPlayer
  • Update config ClickToFront
  • Add WEBM (Sample Video Files + Icons)
AROS One SDL2-Games
  • Delugem
  • Giddy3
  • Super-Haxagon
  • TBFTSS
  • Tilt-N-Roll
(cg)

