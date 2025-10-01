AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.2 64Bit (ABIv11)

AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities C library extended with several wide char functions (Deremon)

SSE2/SS3/AVX accelerated pixel conversion routines (Kalamatee)

Updated several network drivers to work on 64-bit (Neil)

tiff.library has been ported and tiff.datatype implemented (Kalamatee)

Initial work on new partitioning tool (Kalamatee)

Added regular and SSE-accelerated pixel processing routines (Kalamatee)

font.datatype has been ported (Kalamatee)

zstd.library and lzma.library are not available (Kalamatee)

It is now possible to define Zune frames as rounded (Bo Stale Kopperud) AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Updates Multiview (Russell Shaw, Mazze)

Kernel (Johan G)

basque.language (jalaguero)

Codacy detected fixes (Mazze)

Locale files refreshed

Prefs/ScreenMode (Kalamatee)

etherlink3.device (Neil)

AROSTCP (Neil)

SAD debugger (Johan G)

AROS build system (Kalamatee)

Kernel (Kalamatee)

freetype.library v6.8 (Kalamatee)

png.library v53.3 (Kalamatee)

jfif.library v52.6 (Kalamatee)

acpica.library v1.12 (Kalamatee)

SysExplorer v0.15 (Kalamatee)

bz2.library v2.3 (Kalamatee)

z1.library v1.9 (Kalamatee)

OpenURL v7.18 (deadwood)

Grub v2.12 (Kalamatee)

codesets.libary v6.22 (Kalamatee)

CUnit v3.5.2 (Kalamatee)

SysMon (Kalamatee)

pcipc.hidd v1.8 (Kalamatee)

efi.resource v1.2 (Kalamatee)

crt.library v5.2 (deadwood)

con-handler v41.9 (Kalamatee) AROS ABIv11 Core changes - 64-bit support mesa3dgl.library, gallium.hidd, softpipe.hidd, IntelGMA

vwmwaresvga.hidd, gallium.library (fixed to work on pre-SSE4.1 CPUs) (deadwood)

Prefs/OpenURL (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Kalamatee)

nvidianet.device (fixed to work on 64-bit) (Neil)

exec.library (bugs: NewStackSwap could damage some registers) (deadwood)

MenuItem.mui (Kalamatee)

AROSTCP (bugs: issues using google service on some setups) (deadwood)

Functional fixes:

gadtools.library (bugs: wrong scrollers in IMP3) (Johan G)

Wanderer (bugs: wrong selection behavior) (Kalamatee)

muimaster.library (bugs: #202, #201) (deadwood)

intuition.library (bugs: SA_Font doesn't override SA_LikeWorkbench) (deadwood)

Prefs/OpenURL (bugs: save of preferences not working, #196) (deadwood)

dos.library (bugs: #211, ReadArgs, GetProcInfo) (deadwood, Kalamatee)

crt.library (bugs: buffer overrun in vfwprintf) (Deremon, Johan G)

Kernel (bugs: 32-bit memory not available on some hardware) (deadwood)

List.mui (bugs: click events are not eaten by class) (Kalamatee)

poseidon.library (bugs: potential race condition) (Kalamatee)

hostgl.library (bugs: not working under WSL) (Kalamatee)

NBitmap.mcc (corrected to work) (Kalamatee)

gfx.hidd (Kalamatee) AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Stability fixes AROSTCP (bugs: crash when shutdown) (Neil)

C:Break (bugs: crash when wrong process number provided) (deadwood)

diskfont.library (bugs: crash when no fonts directory) (Kalamatee)

Prefs/Wanderer (bugs: crash when closing advanced tab) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: seeking on directory handle possible) (deadwood)

intuition.library (bugs: crash when invalid pixfmt) (Kalamatee) AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functional fixes icon.library (Russell Shaw)

reqtools.library (bugs: Window pointer check) (Josef Wegner)

Calculator (bugs: trailing 0) (Ivan G.)

gadtools.library (bugs: wrong position of left-aligned object, wrong slider behavior) (ronybeck, r3dbug)

C:Copy (bugs: #179) (jalaguero)

AROSTCP (bugs: fails with fd == -1) (deadwood)

stdlib.library (bugs: wrong value of DST field) (deadwood)

libpthread.a (bugs: not protected against new task getting same address) (deadwood) AROS One System Update Grub new splash.png

Add Bitmap_Font Datatypes

Add Outline_Font Datatypes

Add AVIF Datatypes

Add HEIC Datatypes

Add TIFF Datatypes

Add Catalog "Basque" + add Icons

Add StatusBar (Script Enable-Disable ‘Bottom bar’)

Update User-Startup

Moved trackdisk.device to SYS:Storage

Update DOSDrivers PC0 (trackdisk.device is searched for in Storage)

Update AROS One "INFO"

Corrected the size of the stack on APP icons

Update Logos AROS One AROS One App Update QuickPart v0.61

VIM v9.1

Sploiner v1.01

DOSBox v0.74 AROS One Config App Update Update Config DOpus4

Update Config ZuneARC (All common file formats are supported)

Update Skins DaySleeper

Update Skins MPlayer

Update config ClickToFront

Add WEBM (Sample Video Files + Icons) AROS One SDL2-Games Delugem

Giddy3

Super-Haxagon

TBFTSS

Tilt-N-Roll (cg)



