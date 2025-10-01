|01.Nov.2025
| Emulator: Denise 2.7
Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der sowohl einen C64 und einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Version 2.7 beinhaltet folgende Neuerungen:
(cg)
- added screenshot generation
- option to merge two adjacent frames (e.g. interlace)
- option to generate multiple screenshots at a set interval
- option to take native or scaled, filtered screenshots
- C64: support for USBSID-Pico was added by LouDnl
- C64: added support for 2 MHz
- C64 in C128 mode: e.g. Sonic, SNK vs CAPCOM (C128 version), Eye Of the Beholder, Mario
- Hotkey to force 2 MHz for games that can handle it but don't support it
- 2 MHz status LED
- C64: added PALette measurements by Tobias as new default for color generation
- C64: support for Structured Basic CRT was added by ClausS
- support MP3 for audio recording
- fix: mouse is found when changing the USB port (Windows)
- disk finder: guessing follow disks or tapes take archives into account
- support HDR for Windows (D3D11) and macOS (Metal)
- monitor must support this and be activated in the OS and emulator
- support black frame insertion (BFI) to reduce motion blur
- monitor requires support for higher refresh rates, e.g. 100, 150, 200, 250 Hz...
- BlUR BUSTERS CRT Simulation GPU Shader ... advanced BFI read more
- added rewind support
- you can rewind a few seconds while playing, e.g. to avoid the loss of a life
- the function must be assigned to a hotkey, ideally the gamepad
- added option to prepend YUV (S/C-Video) PAL/NTSC color encoding to a CRT shader
- added CoreAudio3 driver for macOS
[Meldung: 01. Nov. 2025, 22:42] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]