01.Nov.2025



 Emulator: Denise 2.7
Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der sowohl einen C64 und einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Version 2.7 beinhaltet folgende Neuerungen:
  • added screenshot generation
    • option to merge two adjacent frames (e.g. interlace)
    • option to generate multiple screenshots at a set interval
    • option to take native or scaled, filtered screenshots
  • C64: support for USBSID-Pico was added by LouDnl
  • C64: added support for 2 MHz
    • C64 in C128 mode: e.g. Sonic, SNK vs CAPCOM (C128 version), Eye Of the Beholder, Mario
    • Hotkey to force 2 MHz for games that can handle it but don't support it
    • 2 MHz status LED
  • C64: added PALette measurements by Tobias as new default for color generation
  • C64: support for Structured Basic CRT was added by ClausS
  • support MP3 for audio recording
  • fix: mouse is found when changing the USB port (Windows)
  • disk finder: guessing follow disks or tapes take archives into account
  • support HDR for Windows (D3D11) and macOS (Metal)
    • monitor must support this and be activated in the OS and emulator
  • support black frame insertion (BFI) to reduce motion blur
    • monitor requires support for higher refresh rates, e.g. 100, 150, 200, 250 Hz...
    • BlUR BUSTERS CRT Simulation GPU Shader ... advanced BFI read more
  • added rewind support
    • you can rewind a few seconds while playing, e.g. to avoid the loss of a life
    • the function must be assigned to a hotkey, ideally the gamepad
  • added option to prepend YUV (S/C-Video) PAL/NTSC color encoding to a CRT shader
    • default setting for C64
  • added CoreAudio3 driver for macOS
(cg)

[Meldung: 01. Nov. 2025, 22:42]
