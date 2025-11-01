|01.Nov.2025
| Pistorm32-lite/Emu68: emu-genet 2.1 - Netzwerktreiber für Raspberry Pi 4B
"emu-genet" ist ein Netzwerktreiber für den "Broadcom GENET v5" Ethernet-Controller auf einem Raspberry PI 4B. Neuerungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
- 2.1: Fix for issue #14: Driver crashes when gic400.library is not present. Now it doesn't.
- 2.0: No more pooling: interrupts used via the GIC-400 controller
- 2.0: Config reload does not require flush of the driver - just bring the interface down and up
- 2.0: The controller's base address is translated through the /scb branch of the device tree as per spec. This requires Emu68 PR#306, as without it doesn't expose correct /scb memory mappings.
- 2.0: genet.prefs settings added (interrupt coalescing related) and removed (pooling related)
- 2.0: Bugfixes
[Meldung: 01. Nov. 2025, 23:43] [Kommentare: 0]
