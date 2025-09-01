06.Nov.2025









Livecoding-Tool: Copper Showdown Editor 0.3.0 (Windows, Mac OS, Linux)

Beim "Copper Showdown Editor" werden in der Skriptsprache LUA Copperlisten erstellt, deren Erscheinungsbild mit Hilfe des Emulators vAmiga in Echtzeit angezeigt wird. Version 0.3.0 wird vom Autor immer noch als "pre-Alpha" beschrieben und enthält die folgenden Änderungen: updated vAmiga Core to 4.4b4 (in good tradition we are always using beta versions :D

exported ADF images are now compatible with all Amigas (providing they have enough chip mem and enough memory in total to load the small runtime)

updated runtime: the cpu is actually stopped now establishing an interrupt from the copper and injecting CPU code should not be possible anymore due to changed runtime the update handling is now fully managed by vamiga (previously there was a small busyloop in the old runtime)

improved audio latency (still not 100% but a lot better)

changed audio sample rate from 44100 to 48000

audio backend has been changed from tinyaudio to cpal

stdout/stderr logging of vamiga is redirected to copper showdown logging

kickstart 1.3 requirement (including setup dialogue) is gone and an aros rom is distributed. optionally you can still set a different rom in the config file

vamiga WARP_BOOT is configured for a longer time to work with AROS but disabled as soon as copper showdown is started

new chipset settings to allow configuring ECS Denise / ECS Agnus and using up to 2MiB of Chipram. Default: ECS Agnus 512KiB/OCS Denise

updated all examples and tutorial files to new version

allow setting a custom window title (useful for NDI streaming) by @totetmatt

removed "CopperList 1" from Memory Pane

you can now have an uneven amount of copper instructions (cg)



