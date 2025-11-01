amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

06.Nov.2025



 Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.11.0 "Amiga-40-Edition"
Sven 'honitos' Dröge stellt Version 3.11.0 des BlitzBasic-Nachfolgers "AmiBlitz" zur Verfügung. Eine ausführliche Liste aller Änderungen ist AmiBlitz-Seite zu entnehmen, als "wichtigste Errungenschaft" in dieser Veröffentlichung führt Dröge die folgenden Neuerungen auf:
  • New command "CludgeBlitzFont" to change a font without need of diskfont.library
  • Fix for Dim only supporting 32768 elements on 68000 processor targets
  • execute scripts after compiling via custom menu entries
  • updated blitz implementation of ptplayerlib version 6.4
  • new command UsedMem to track the amount of allocated memory
  • color optimized Amiblitz3-icon
(cg)

[Meldung: 06. Nov. 2025, 22:52] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.