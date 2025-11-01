07.Nov.2025









Windows: Emu68-Imager Testversion 2.0.3

Der Emu68-Imager ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, unter Windows eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola-68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS-3.x-Installation vorzubereiten. Derzeit überarbeitet der Autor sein Tool und weist darauf hin, die neue Version 2.0.3 (das zip-Archiv wird als "Source Code" bezeichnet, enthält aber das PowerShell-Skript) nur zu Testzwecken und für den tatsächlichen Gebrauch die Version 1.0.6.5 zu verwenden. Die Änderungen seit Version 2.0.1: Changed extraction process for ISOs to use HST-Imager rather than 7z to resolve issue where non-English characters were corrupted (affected install of OS3.9)

Removed unrequired code relating to generation of the onetime run script to set PFS maximium filename size (HST Imager already does this)

Revised handling of variables in Amiga scripts to ensure compatibility with OS3.9

Changed check for out-of-date versions of Emu68 Imager to make message more prominent and to include link to Download page

Revised code for checking whether image can be generated

Changed Reset to default so that users who have chosen to remove the Workbench partition do not need to restart Emu68 Imager should they wish to reset the disk and start again

Added additional handling to ensure that Amiga partitions were actually deleted

Removed unrequired function "Confirm-HSTNoErrors"

Updated function to remove extraneous message to terminal

Updated "Copy-ArchiveinArchiveFiles" function so that log file is written to the correct temporary folder

Added additional tooltips to the GUI (i.e. hovering over fields provides explanation to the user)

Amended name of onetimescript for determining model of Raspberry Pi so loading image in WinUAE on first boot did not attempt to run

Added check for documentation site as part of start up checks

Added parameters user selected when running Emu68 Imager to the log

Changed the reporting of issues for connection to warnings from error messages

Removed the onetime run script to set PFS maximium filename size (HST Imager already does this)

Added error reporting if terminal window state cannot be changed

Added checks so that the Imager does not write to a non existent variable when entering volume name in rare circumstances

Fixed issue where Emu68 Imager occasionally exited when user changed selectable packages

Corrected total number of tasks (dr)



