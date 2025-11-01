|21.Nov.2025
| Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.7b
Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.7b:
Direkter Download: Mame106MiniMix1.7b.lha (8 MB) (dr)
- Atari StarWars Vector game crashed on level2, was a possible crash for any vector game: looks 100% corrected. Also this game 5% faster.
- Crash when using Analog joystick on port2 with mouse still activate for player1: corrected, but if you use analog joystick on port2, unactivate Player1 for mouse port so the commands are better redirected for some games.
- 2 minor corrections about control panel and analog joysticks...
- gekiridan screen rotation issue solved.
- monsterjoystick.com does a CD32 adapter, it's now told in amigaguide.
[Meldung: 21. Nov. 2025, 06:14]
