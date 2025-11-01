|22.Nov.2025
| Arcade-Spiele: Updates für Blastaway, BOH und KOG
Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua stellt Updates für drei seiner Arcade-Spiele zur Verfügung:
Blastaway 1.6 (AmigaOS 4, Windows)
BOH 2.5 (AmigaOS 4, AROS, Windows)
- Avoided redundant operations when a video/pixel mode change requires a re-initialization of the screen/window.
KOG 2.10 (AmigaOS 4, Windows)
- Fixed resuming of the sounds of tiles clusters (e.g. moving floors) after unpausing the game, which caused them to remain always active at maximum volume.
- Removed contact email address from executable.
(cg)
[Meldung: 22. Nov. 2025, 23:17] [Kommentare: 0]
