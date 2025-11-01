amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Nov.2025



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry-lite 5.9.1
Amiberry-lite ist ein auf WinUAE 4.4 basierender Amiga-Emulator und im Gegensatz zum großen Bruder Amiberry für langsamere Hardware - bis hin zum Raspberry Pi 4 - gedacht. Änderungen in Version 5.9.1:
  • Bugfix: Restart button would not behave
  • Bugfix: Fixed bug when toggling JIT on/off from an event
  • Bugfix: Fix JIT FPU would not enable automatically from uae-configuration
  • Improvement: improve config file handling and parameter validation in retroarch
  • Improvement: Add option to map LAmiga key
  • Improvement: add recent fixes from Amiberry
(dr)

[Meldung: 24. Nov. 2025, 18:20] [Kommentare: 1 - 24. Nov. 2025, 20:49]
