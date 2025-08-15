29.Nov.2025









Bildbearbeitung: Graphic Designer 0.8a

Der "Graphic Designer" setzt Bilder aus bis zu 12 Ebenen zusammen, geboten werden einfache Bildbearbeitungs- und Zeichenfunktionen, Color Cycling sowie das Bearbeiten von Paletten. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: 15.8.2025 - V0.6l - Coords Editor now 80% done.

19.8.2025 - V0.6m - Coords Editor Done. Intro Transitions added.

28.8.2025 - V0.6n - Art Layer Move UP started.

4.9.2025 - V0.6o - Art layer move up and down working.

6.9.2025 - V0.7a - More experiments with documents.

31.10.2025 - V0.7b/c - Document load and save. Timers moved to Card 1

9.11.2025 - V0.7d - Doc Typer, Prefs, and Doc Move working.

10.11.2025 - V0.7e - Doc Typer Shadow Effect on render added.

11.11.2025 - V0.7f - Doc Layer Move Up Started.

12.11.2025 - V0.7g - Doc Layer Move Up. RamSave Checker. Doc Leading.

13.11.2025 - V.7h - Doc move Down, blank layer up and down working.

14.11.2025 - V0.7i - Leading Done. Co-ords Edit fix. STP move Up started.

15.11.2025 - V0.7j - Development of Coords Editor with Stamps.

16.11.2025 - V0.7k2 - More work on Stamp layer move Up. Fixed path error.

17.11.2025 - V0.7l - Rewrote layer move up and down from scratch.

18.11.2025 - V0.7M - ART buttons now horz or vert. Fixed Coords input.

19.11.2025 - V0.7n2 - Fixed transparency not working in menus. Small fixes.

20.11.2025 - V0.7o - Experiments with screenmodes. PAL modes working.

21.11.2025 - V0.7p - Fixed Caption edit bug. Redesign screenmodes screen.

22.11.2025 - V0.7q - PAL and NTSC and OverScan modes done.

23.11.2025 - V0.7r - AGA screenmodes started. Menu Items renamed.

24.11.2025 - V0.7s - AGA modes done. Command Scripts added, working!.

25.11.2025 - V0.7t - Sanity check added. Save Project tests.

26.11.2025 - V0.8 - Fixed bug with HAM6. HAM Pal- broken.

28.11.2025 - V0.8a - Load image and cycles. Screenmode switch works 85%. (cg)



[Meldung: 29. Nov. 2025, 23:59] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

