30.Nov.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 29.11.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.11.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
bebboget.lha                   comm/net   352K  OS3 get https files for the...    
bebbossh.lha                   comm/net   150K  OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv...      
curl-bebboget.lha              comm/tcp   1.6M  OS3 File and data transfer ...      
bzted.lha                      dev/lang    26K  OS3 Stack based, AmigaOS or...   
MouseDriver.lha                driver/inp 188K  OS4 Some special mouse driv...               
openpci68k.lha                 driver/oth 177K  OS3 PCI driver for all brid...         
HansKloss.lha                  game/actio 7.2M  MOS Puzzle-platformer game                   
Santastic.lha                  game/demo  321K  OS3 A Christmas game                         
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha            game/misc   56M  OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2...      
AB3D2_TKG.lha                  game/shoot 2.0M  OS3 Alien Breed 3D II - The...  
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    10M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.9M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
pOS-w64.zip                    misc/emu    30M  OTH WinUAE-Launcher                          
MyLoveIsReal.lha               mods/misc  3.9M  GEN 16bit 4ch Christmas Slo...          
lame-3.100-morphos.lha         mus/misc   657K  MOS MP3 encoder                              
pOS_w64.jpg                    pix/misc   2.7M  GEN WinUAE-Launcher Screens...               
NAFCYI1994S1-B00.zip           text/bfont 1.1M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1994 (BMP...           
Add2Ann.lha                    text/edit    2K  GEN Open files in exist. An...   
AnnotateHollywoodSyntax.lha    text/edit   22K  GEN Hollywood Syntax for An...            
AnnotateSQLiteSyntax.lha       text/edit    2K  GEN SQLite Syntax for Annot...               
NAFCYI1994S1-00.zip            text/pfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1994 (PS ...            
avalanche.lha                  util/arc   142K  VAR ReAction unarchive GUI ... 
avalanche_de.lha               util/arc     7K  GEN German catalog for Aval...             
avalanche_guide_de.lha         util/arc     9K  GEN German translation of A...    
zip-morphos.lha                util/arc   152K  MOS Creates ZIP archives                     
GoSnap.lha                     util/cdity  13K  OS3 Snaps windows to screen...            
MMULib.lha                     util/libs  815K  OS3 Library to ctrl the MC6...           
xxd.lha                        util/misc   36K  VAR Hex dump utility and vi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 30. Nov. 2025, 09:40] [Kommentare: 0]
