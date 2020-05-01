05.Dez.2025









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.62

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.10.1 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Die neue Version 0.9.62 (Tutorial-Video) enthält viele Optimierungen und Fehlerbehebungen: Now it is possible to use bitmap proportional fonts, it can be activated in the game setup screen.

In Frame Editor screen now the frame bitmap depth is displayed.

New condition trigger Tile Tag On Screen, works like Tile on Screen but with Tags.

New action trigger HUD Property to change the maximum value of a variable in a bar in a HUD element.

Big reduction in project exported size and memory usage.

Added support for 4 players, 2 with joysticks and 2 with keys.

In the editor when playing a game, while you press F5 the game will run in slow motion.

In Settings you can activate color profiling, to visually how fast the different parts of the game run.

Added a new project Miner, to show the effects of loading level strategies.

Loading a new project now deletes the frames from the old one.

Improved UI when using Tile Tags.

Input screen shows if a CD32 pad has been conected.

Optimization and fixes in the parent code.

Code for comparisons has been optimized.

Trigger processing has been optimized.

HUD code optimized.

Improved Chip mem handling.

CD32 pad input is only read when pad is detected.

Changes in camera handling

Dialog engine modified to avoid a black screen when closing the dialog.

Fix in angle logic for shot type objects.

Fix in Level Loading strategies.

Fix to Attach to Col.

Fix for dialong in images not showing at the correct y coordinate.

Fix in drawing order when changing non visible objects to visible. (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Dez. 2025, 20:28] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

