|07.Dez.2025
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 06.12.2025
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 06.12.2025 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2025-12-04 improved: Batman the Movie (Ocean) another version supported, minor graphics fixes, new icons (Info)
- 2025-12-04 updated: Hyper Wings (Geldo Games) supports new version 2.50 (Info, Image)
- 2025-12-01 improved: Magnatron (BSP Design) real files used, infinite weapon trainer, sound effects fix, stack to fast memory, source included (Info)
- 2025-12-01 improved: Trolls (Flair Software) instruction cache enabled on AGA/CD32 versions, quit key no longer echoes to console (Info)
- 2025-11-30 fixed: Batman the Movie (Ocean) fixed intro screen colors (Info)
- 2025-11-30 improved: Batman the Movie (Ocean) level intro screens added from ST version, highscore bugs fixed, more audio filter fixes (Info)
[Meldung: 07. Dez. 2025, 08:01]
