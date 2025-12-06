|07.Dez.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.12.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.12.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha aud/mis 503kb 4.1 MIDI sequencer
imp3.lha aud/pla 51kb 4.0 Do stuff on Amiga!
vasmm68k_mot.lha dev/cro 268kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha dev/cro 262kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha dev/cro 223kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vlink.lha dev/cro 200kb 4.0 A portable linker, written in AN...
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
whdload-to-uae.lha emu/uti 977kb 4.1 WHDLoad to E-UAE
ubek.lha gam/fps 32Mb 4.1 Remake of a commercial fps game ...
polarpaint.lha gra/edi 3Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small.lha gra/edi 2Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
amissl.lha lib/mis 4Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigagpt.lha net/cha 4Mb 4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
luettjebookholler.lha off/mis 2Mb 4.1 Little Personal Finance program
avalanche.lha uti/arc 142kb 4.1 Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
lha_4u4a.lha uti/arc 79kb 4.0 LHa for UNIX for AmigaOS 4
asum.lha uti/mis 61kb 4.0 Very fast MD5 checksum tool
installerlg.lha uti/mis 154kb 4.0 Commodore Installer replacement
nop-handler.lha uti/mis 26kb 4.0 Handler for instant reads and wr...
vim_mui.lha uti/tex 16Mb 4.1 The ubiquitous text editor
[Meldung: 07. Dez. 2025, 08:01] [Kommentare: 0]
