|07.Dez.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 06.12.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.12.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Serial_Door_OS4.lha comm/misc 1.9M OS4 Direct file transfer vi... bebboget.lha comm/net 352K OS3 get https files for the... bebbossh.lha comm/net 325K OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv... Sevgi_Engine.lha dev/c 925K OS3 Open source video game ... REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... CGX4-NEC-LCD1970NXp.lha driver/mon 1K OS3 NEC Multisync LCD1970NX... openpci68k.lha driver/oth 178K OS3 PCI driver for all brid... RageXL.lha driver/vid 12K OS3 RageXL P96 driver S3ViRGE.lha driver/vid 5K OS3 S3Virge PCI P96 driver BigNick.lha game/data 21K GEN Worms ECS map - Big Nic... Santastic.lha game/demo 339K VAR A Christmas game ScummVM_AGA_060.lha game/misc 56M OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2... ScummVM_RTG_060.lha game/misc 64M OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2... PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 2.0M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.3M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.5M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_68k.lha gfx/edit 1.9M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.1M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.0M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.4M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M WUP Paint program made with... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.4M WUP Paint program made with... pngcrush-morphos.lha gfx/misc 378K MOS PNG optimizer 32se_onliner.lha mags/misc 803K OS3 AmigaGuide currated new... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 11M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... qoaplay.lha mus/misc 7K OS3 Plays Quite OK Audio (Q... BlazeWCP178.lha util/boot 30K OS3 FAST C2P patch for OS c... GrabScreen.lha util/cdity 16K OS3 Take a screenshot of ac... AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 4.3M VAR App for chatting to Cha... CompoSeeder.lha util/misc 110K OS3 WB3+ Make seed groups f... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 9.4M OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro... stream-morphos.lha util/moni 11K MOS Memory Benchmark Anno.lha util/time 366K OS3 Reminder and calendar u...(snx)
[Meldung: 07. Dez. 2025, 08:01] [Kommentare: 0]
