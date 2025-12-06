amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Dez.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.12.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.12.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Serial_Door_OS4.lha            comm/misc  1.9M  OS4 Direct file transfer vi...    
bebboget.lha                   comm/net   352K  OS3 get https files for the...    
bebbossh.lha                   comm/net   325K  OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv...          
Sevgi_Engine.lha               dev/c      925K  OS3 Open source video game ...            
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
CGX4-NEC-LCD1970NXp.lha        driver/mon   1K  OS3 NEC Multisync LCD1970NX...   
openpci68k.lha                 driver/oth 178K  OS3 PCI driver for all brid...         
RageXL.lha                     driver/vid  12K  OS3 RageXL P96 driver                        
S3ViRGE.lha                    driver/vid   5K  OS3 S3Virge PCI P96 driver                   
BigNick.lha                    game/data   21K  GEN Worms ECS map - Big Nic...       
Santastic.lha                  game/demo  339K  VAR A Christmas game                         
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha            game/misc   56M  OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2...      
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha            game/misc   64M  OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2...      
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   2.0M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   2.3M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.2M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   2.5M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_68k.lha       gfx/edit   1.9M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha      gfx/edit   2.1M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha       gfx/edit   2.0M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha       gfx/edit   2.4M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha       gfx/edit   2.2M  WUP Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.4M  WUP Paint program made with...        
pngcrush-morphos.lha           gfx/misc   378K  MOS PNG optimizer                            
32se_onliner.lha               mags/misc  803K  OS3 AmigaGuide currated new...       
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    11M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
qoaplay.lha                    mus/misc     7K  OS3 Plays Quite OK Audio (Q...
BlazeWCP178.lha                util/boot   30K  OS3 FAST C2P patch for OS c...   
GrabScreen.lha                 util/cdity  16K  OS3 Take a screenshot of ac...      
AmigaGPT.lha                   util/misc  4.3M  VAR App for chatting to Cha...              
CompoSeeder.lha                util/misc  110K  OS3 WB3+ Make seed groups f...  
VATestprogram.zip              util/misc  9.4M  OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro...              
stream-morphos.lha             util/moni   11K  MOS Memory Benchmark                         
Anno.lha                       util/time  366K  OS3 Reminder and calendar u...
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Dez. 2025, 08:01] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
