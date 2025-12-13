|14.Dez.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.12.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.12.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
catacombgl.lha gam/fps 2Mb 4.1 A source port of Catacomb 3D and...
ubek.lha gam/fps 32Mb 4.1 Remake of a commercial fps game ...
opengw.lha gam/shm 69Mb 4.1 Open Geometry Wars
amigagpt.lha net/cha 4Mb 4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
serial_door.lha uti/com 2Mb 4.0 Direct file transfer through ser...
allkeys.lha uti/mis 86kb 4.0 Use all mapped rawkeys which inc...
ticklish.lha uti/mis 9Mb 4.0 ToDo List
yt.lha vid/mis 939kb 4.1 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)
[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2025, 07:01] [Kommentare: 0]
