|19.Dez.2025
| AmigaOS 4: Software-Katalog Vault 1.10
Nach der initialen Veröffentlichung vor wenigen Tagen, stellt George 'walkero' Sokianos ein erstes Update seiner Anwendung "Vault" für AmigaOS 4 zur Verfügung, die als AppStore-ähnlicher Katalog Benutzern dabei helfen soll, nützliche und gut getestete Programme zu finden, unabhängig davon, ob es sich um native PPC- oder 68k-Anwendungen handelt. Dafür greift die Software auf die IntuitionBase zu. Änderungen der Version 1.10:
(dr)
- Added the help menu with more links
- Added a busy bar and a status section at the bottom of the window to show activity
- Changed the place of storing the cached files. Now they survive a reboot
- Changed: When a screenshot is not defined, the default is displayed
- Fixed the software sort order
