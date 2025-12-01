amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Dez.2025



 AmigaOS 4: Software-Katalog Vault 1.10
Nach der initialen Veröffentlichung vor wenigen Tagen, stellt George 'walkero' Sokianos ein erstes Update seiner Anwendung "Vault" für AmigaOS 4 zur Verfügung, die als AppStore-ähnlicher Katalog Benutzern dabei helfen soll, nützliche und gut getestete Programme zu finden, unabhängig davon, ob es sich um native PPC- oder 68k-Anwendungen handelt. Dafür greift die Software auf die IntuitionBase zu. Änderungen der Version 1.10:
  • Added the help menu with more links
  • Added a busy bar and a status section at the bottom of the window to show activity
  • Changed the place of storing the cached files. Now they survive a reboot
  • Changed: When a screenshot is not defined, the default is displayed
  • Fixed the software sort order
(dr)

[Meldung: 19. Dez. 2025, 22:34] [Kommentare: 0]
