Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 6.0.2 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Überblick:



6.0.x bugs fixed Custom chipset emulation fixes.

Status bar Power and DFx: offset when selecting with a mouse click.

Add Harddrive didn't always mount the drive at boot even if it was selected.

Restoring statefile with active blitter may not have restored blitter state correctly.

Horizontal offset that follows mouse cursor in some chipset modes and it was possible to have graphics garbage near left and right borders.

Horizontal centering positioning in programmed/scandoubled modes.

Lightpen fixes (For example blank screen or trails in some configurations)

Native/RTG autoswitch didn't default to enabled.

A2024 and other display port adapters work again.

S3 Virge PCI was broken.

Fixed AVI Output wrong colors, possible vertical jitter and possible crashes.

WASAPI sound driver supported mode/channel/frequency enumaration stopped early with some sound drivers resulting in no sound.

Random guru at bootup with JIT enabled.

Autoresolution + NTSC (possibly also in some other display modes) switched between lores and hires continuously.

On the fly switching to 68000/010 cycle-exact from any other mode caused CPU to run too slow.

Multiple crash fixes. Other bug fixes Fixed bad drive click code, sound buffer size affected click sound quality.

Fixed stuck left ALT when using ALT-TAB and Misc panel when active and mouse uncaptured = pause emulation.

Fixed harddrive imager GUI getting stuck at the end of imaging process.

D3D11 fullscreen mode active, enter GUI, switch screen mode to windowed or full-window, press Reset button: GUI closed, emulation screen was not restored.

External HRTMon ROM images were not accepted.

Gameports remap window didn't always list all mapped input events, mapping analog stick to digital joystick movement now always selects digital event target ([-][+] at the end of event name).

If A2090 or Mast FireBall hardfile is added, RDB mode was not fully activated automatically. New features Added "Always stretch NTSC mode" checkbox to Filter panel.

Added "Override initial native chipset display" to RTG panel.

Filter panel position and size numeric text boxes added and increased manual mode positioning range.

If 680×0 CPU is stopped with IPL mask 7 (CPU can only wake up with NMI or reset), CPU OSD shows CPU as stopped.

Added Processor slot RAM setting to main memory GUI. This RAM type is much more common in real world than Z3 RAM.

If any GUI text box is selected, ESC will only unfocus the text box instead of exiting the GUI.

Using GUI to increase Chip RAM size and emulation has not yet been started and OCS Agnus is selected: set Agnus model to ECS.

RDB/OFS/FFS hardfile creation option is now separated to RDB and OFS/FFS. RDB adds RDSK identifier to new hardfile and enables Full drive/RDB mode automatically.

Added 3.2.3 KS ROM checksums. (nba)



