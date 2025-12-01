|26.Dez.2025
| Englisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 41
Die kommende Ausgabe 41 des britischen Magazins Amiga Addict wird ab Anfang 2026 ausgeliefert, Vorbestellungen werden bereits angenommen. Zu den Themen des Hefts gehören dieses Mal:
(dr)
- System 3 founders Mark Cale and Robin Levy look back on their journey creating some of the Amiga’s most iconic games. With classics including IK+, The Last Ninja, MYTH: History In The Making, and Putty, this is a must-read for Amiga fans.
- Free AGA platform fun! Plumpy on this issue’s coverdisk download.
- AA drops the needle on Commodore, and Amiga-themed vinyl records and music albums.
- Part two of our Merlancia Industries history, uncovering rare Amiga computer prototypes.
- Trevor Dickinson (A-EON) interview: magazines, angel investing and Amiga collecting.
- Latest games news, including Mutant Monty, Submarine Attack, Tank Attack, Moon Patrol and Phantasy Star II.
- New game reviews and classic retrospectives, including Phantom Leap, A100, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe and Arcade Pool.
- Creative Revolution explores the landscape of creative software before and after the Amiga’s impact.
- Frank Gasking of Games That Weren’t joins us to delve into the unusual tale of the unreleased Dick Special series.
- Adrian Browne returns with more developer diaries, recounting how his team created Anguish, the AGA follow-up to Agony.
- Hardware reviewed: ACA500plus accelerator and RAM sidecar upgrade.
- Interview with BarsnPipes music software suite maintainer Alfred Faust.
- Our regulars including former-Sensible Software's Stoo Cambridge, Amiga news and User Groups.
