amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
26.Dez.2025



 Englisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 41
Die kommende Ausgabe 41 des britischen Magazins Amiga Addict wird ab Anfang 2026 ausgeliefert, Vorbestellungen werden bereits angenommen. Zu den Themen des Hefts gehören dieses Mal:
  • System 3 founders Mark Cale and Robin Levy look back on their journey creating some of the Amiga’s most iconic games. With classics including IK+, The Last Ninja, MYTH: History In The Making, and Putty, this is a must-read for Amiga fans.
  • Free AGA platform fun! Plumpy on this issue’s coverdisk download.
  • AA drops the needle on Commodore, and Amiga-themed vinyl records and music albums.
  • Part two of our Merlancia Industries history, uncovering rare Amiga computer prototypes.
  • Trevor Dickinson (A-EON) interview: magazines, angel investing and Amiga collecting.
  • Latest games news, including Mutant Monty, Submarine Attack, Tank Attack, Moon Patrol and Phantasy Star II.
  • New game reviews and classic retrospectives, including Phantom Leap, A100, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe and Arcade Pool.
  • Creative Revolution explores the landscape of creative software before and after the Amiga’s impact.
  • Frank Gasking of Games That Weren’t joins us to delve into the unusual tale of the unreleased Dick Special series.
  • Adrian Browne returns with more developer diaries, recounting how his team created Anguish, the AGA follow-up to Agony.
  • Hardware reviewed: ACA500plus accelerator and RAM sidecar upgrade.
  • Interview with BarsnPipes music software suite maintainer Alfred Faust.
  • Our regulars including former-Sensible Software's Stoo Cambridge, Amiga news and User Groups.
(dr)

[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2025, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.