Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. Obligement hat seine Social-Media-Präsenz gewechselt und ist jetzt bei Mastodon zu finden. News from September/October 2025.

News: The Quantum Apocalypse - will the Amiga escape it?

Archive Articles from Génération 4 (Issues 62 to 84): Interviews: Sean Griffiths, David Braben, Louis Bertignac Comparison: Racing simulations Feature: Cyberculture Reviews: Campaign 2, Liberation: Captive 2 [CD32], Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity, Universe News: Theme Park, a revolution in the making Feature: The craziest games Report: Autumn 1994 European Computer Trade Show News: The future of micro-computing Miscellaneous: "Le courrier du Tengnard" (selected excerpts).

Interview with Frédéric Letellier (webmaster of Abandonware Magazines).

Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developer).

Interview with Scott Adams (pioneer of game development).

Hardware: AmigaOne A1222 Plus.

DIY: Aminitel.

DIY: Building an Amiga power supply around an RPT-75B.

DIY: Testing and improving the Amiga RPT-75B power supply.

Viewpoint: Small things - a project for new BOOPSI classes for ReAction.

Feature: Biography of Mehdi Ali.

Feature: Official Amigas and commercial clones (updated).

Tutorial: Data transfer between the Amiga and the C64 VC1541 floppy drive.

Tutorial: Quick start guide for new A1222 users (updated).

Programming: Assembly - Hardware zoom with BPLXMOD and BPLCON1.

