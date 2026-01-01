amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Jan.2026
 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. Obligement hat seine Social-Media-Präsenz gewechselt und ist jetzt bei Mastodon zu finden.
  • News from September/October 2025.
  • News: The Quantum Apocalypse - will the Amiga escape it?
  • Archive Articles from Génération 4 (Issues 62 to 84):
    • Interviews: Sean Griffiths, David Braben, Louis Bertignac
    • Comparison: Racing simulations
    • Feature: Cyberculture
    • Reviews: Campaign 2, Liberation: Captive 2 [CD32], Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity, Universe
    • News: Theme Park, a revolution in the making
    • Feature: The craziest games
    • Report: Autumn 1994 European Computer Trade Show
    • News: The future of micro-computing
    • Miscellaneous: "Le courrier du Tengnard" (selected excerpts).
  • Interview with Frédéric Letellier (webmaster of Abandonware Magazines).
  • Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developer).
  • Interview with Scott Adams (pioneer of game development).
  • Hardware: AmigaOne A1222 Plus.
  • DIY: Aminitel.
  • DIY: Building an Amiga power supply around an RPT-75B.
  • DIY: Testing and improving the Amiga RPT-75B power supply.
  • Viewpoint: Small things - a project for new BOOPSI classes for ReAction.
  • Feature: Biography of Mehdi Ali.
  • Feature: Official Amigas and commercial clones (updated).
  • Tutorial: Data transfer between the Amiga and the C64 VC1541 floppy drive.
  • Tutorial: Quick start guide for new A1222 users (updated).
  • Programming: Assembly - Hardware zoom with BPLXMOD and BPLCON1.
  • Special quiz on the A6000.
