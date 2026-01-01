amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Jan.2026



 AmigaOS 4: Software-Katalog Vault 1.20
Nach der initialen Veröffentlichung Mitte Dezember letzten Jahres, stellt George 'walkero' Sokianos ein zweites Update seiner Anwendung "Vault" für AmigaOS 4 zur Verfügung, die als AppStore-ähnlicher Katalog Benutzern dabei helfen soll, nützliche und gut getestete Programme zu finden, unabhängig davon, ob es sich um native PPC- oder 68k-Anwendungen handelt. Dafür greift die Software auf die IntuitionBase zu. Änderungen der Version 1.20:
  • Added a search field at the top to search for applications among all the categories
  • Added a new Highlighted section that promotes some applications. This is the default view when Vault starts
  • Added a Preview window, showing a bigger application image when the user clicks on the small screenshot
  • Changed the left sidebar to have the categories in their own group
  • Compiled with Hollywood v11
Direkter Download: Vault_1.2.0.lha (2,7 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 19. Jan. 2026, 21:06] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.