DiagROM: Neue Betaversion 2.0

DiagROM ist eine Diagnose-Software, die vom Anwender in ein EPROM gebrannt wird und dann das reguläre Kickstart-ROM eines Amigas ersetzt. Jetzt ist eine neue Betaversion 2.0 erschienen. Änderungen: Started to actually handle a new RTC test. It WILL show wrong dates etc etc. please report different behaviour on different machines, also fixed keyboardhandling. now it should be way more responsive.

Using a new way to build the EPROM files. please report any issues.

OLD CIA test will not work on 68000 and will soon be removed anyway so skipped!

Changed crashscreen to show build date, also show part of stack to help trace reason of crash.

Added AGA Testscreens

Changed so first word is $1114 again! even if this technically is not needed but there are CPU cards with flashable kickstarts that apparently REQUIRE it to be that exact value or it told it was not a legal Kickstart ROM.

Fixed a rouge IRQ on 68000 machines on new CIA Tests.

Added a note of old CIA/IRQ tests that they will soon be removed.

Added 2 testpictures. this is generated not a still picture. it is slow on older machines. might speed things up. As it actually now always generates the picture in 640 x 512 pixels resolution and scaled down. To be changed later, but should be able to test things like A3000 Scandoubler etc now. (nba)



