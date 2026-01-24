amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
25.Jan.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 24.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.01.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
McAgendaDecrypt.lha            biz/dbase    5K  GEN Decrypt protected McAge...    
TuneFinder.lha                 comm/misc   75K  OS3 Search and play online ...    
TuneFinderMUI.lha              comm/misc   67K  OS3 Search+play online radi...  
cfd137.lha                     driver/med 293K  OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... 
anaiis.lha                     driver/oth 266K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Releas...            
anaiis_boot.lha                driver/oth 227K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Boot disk Re...        
anaiis_xmass.lha               driver/oth  92K  OS3 xmass examine massstora...                
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha           game/role   18M  OS3 Implementation of Tunne...   
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot  14M  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   1.8M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   1.9M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.1M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   2.2M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_68k.lha       gfx/edit   1.6M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha      gfx/edit   1.8M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha       gfx/edit   1.9M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha       gfx/edit   2.0M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha       gfx/edit   2.2M  WUP Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.4M  WUP Paint program made with...        
32se_onliner.lha               mags/misc  9.7M  OS3 AmigaGuide curated fun/...         
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.9M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
Moonlight.lha                  mods/8voic 714K  GEN 16bit 9ch Slow Jazz by ...           
Fl1N-dreams_of_91.zip          mods/pro   382K  GEN Dreams Of '91                            
FxBox.lha                      mus/edit   324K  OS3 Realtime multi loop pro...     
MelodyRecGUI_3.0.lha           mus/edit    74K  OS3 GUI for MelodyRec audio...    
GoSnap.lha                     util/cdity  13K  OS3 Snaps windows to screen...            
FreeGreenlandMOS.lha           util/sys     1K  GEN Greenland country for M...            
Anno.lha                       util/time   84K  OS3 Reminder and calendar u...            
Palette.lha                    util/wb     37K  OS3 Change WB-Color(s) in r...
