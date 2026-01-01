27.Jan.2026









Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.15 für Windows, Linux und Mac OS

Calypsi ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, mit der sich unter Windows, Linux und macOS Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen lässt. Nun wurde die Version 5.15 veröffentlicht: Add compiler command line option --align-functions.

6502: Improvements to the code generator and low level optimizer, bot for 6502 and 45gs02.

6502: Improvements to the low level use resource analysis, making it more precise and able to remove some more dead instructions.

6502: Fixed a problem with extracting the 8-bit upper part from a 16-bit value in some rare situations could cause incorrect code.

65816: Improvements to the code generator and low level optimizer.

65816: Improvements to the low level use resource analysis, making it more precise and able to remove some more dead instructions.

65816 an issue in the context tracker of the M-flag, that in theory could have cause the wrong data mode size to be used, but was unlikely to happen before. Now, with improvements to the low level use resource analysis, it was enough to cause it to happen in one place in the existing test code.

68000: Fix a problem with long long shifts using a register variable as shift could clobber the register variable.

68000: Fix a problem with 16-bit right shift in some situations could be performed with arithmetic (sign preserving) shift when it should have been done using unsigned right shift.

68000: A TST on a register could incorrectly be optimized away at -O2 in some situations if it was preceded by a CLR instruction.

68020: Use divsl.l and divul.l instructions for 32-bit modulo on 68020 and up.

68040: Add support for cinv (invalidate cache lines) instruction in the assembler. Calypsi ist zwar bei GitHub beheimatet, jedoch sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar; zudem ist die Nutzung nur für private Zwecke gestattet. (nba)



