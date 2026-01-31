|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|01.Feb.2026
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Omanko!_1.30.lha Files/Tools A tiny web tool made to... OpenLara_1.3.lha Games/Action Classic Tomb Raider ope... ScummVM_2026.1.0.lha Games/Adventure 2D Point-and-Click adve... CroMagRally_3.0.2.lha Games/Race The wildest racing game... CDogs-SDL_2.4.0.lha Games/Shoot2D Classic overhead run-an... MacWolfSDL_1.2.lha Games/Shoot3D Port of MacWolfSDL (Wol... OpenTTD_15.1.lha Games/Strategy A clone of Transport Ty... PolarPaint_1.277.lha Graphics/Draw Paint program made with...(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.