|01.Feb.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
annotatehollywoodsynt... dev/mis 46kb 4.0 Hollywood Syntax for Annotate &a...
cubicide_hw.lha dev/mis 823kb 4.0 Cubic IDE Add-on for Hollywood 11.0
hollywood_sdk.lha dev/mis 3Mb 4.0 SDK for Hollywood 11.0
hwplayer.lha dev/mis 10Mb 4.0 Run applets created by Hollywood
ultraedit.zip dev/mis 16kb 4.0 UltraEdit wordfile for Hollywood...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
polarpaint.lha gra/edi 2Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small.lha gra/edi 2Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
amissl.lha lib/mis 4Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
sdl3.lha lib/mis 11Mb 4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 3
omanko.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.0 File tool to test the MD5, CRC32...
aichat.lha uti/mis 3Mb 4.1 Native MUI chat client for Googl...
theme_list.lha uti/mis 5Mb 4.1 List any OS4/AROS/MOS themes in dir
sfputc.lha uti/scr 12kb 4.0 script implemetation of fputc
(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
