02.Feb.2026



 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.2
"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.2:
  • fix parsing issue with the : (colon) character could cause errors when
  • parsing expressions using the ternery operator (?)
  • fix register corruption causing corruption of module files in some scenarios
  • fix casing of CharInstr (changed to CharInStr) and CharInstri (changed to CharInStri)
  • added EVO_3_9_2 constant
  • FindModule: Issue with freezing on some modules
  • ShowModule: Issue with freezing on some modules
  • Updated EVO Language Guide file to fix some errors / inconsistencies
  • Added unittests.e file and set up to run this for each build.
Download: evo392.lha (702 Kb) (dr)

