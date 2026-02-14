amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
15.Feb.2026



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.02.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDK-Explorer_1.2.lha      Development/Tools         A tool to explore the M...
LHArchiver_1.14.lha       Files/Archive             Create lha archives int...
Shmup_1.0.lha             Games/Shoot2D             Shmup_1.0.lha
Soulride_1.0.lha          Games/Sport               Soul Ride is a snowboar...
Iris_1.49.lha             MorphOS-update            Iris, the MorphOS email...
iConecta_5.60.lha         Network/Wifi              A little and easy progr...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2026, 07:28] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Feb. 2026, 13:33]
