|15.Feb.2026
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.02.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDK-Explorer_1.2.lha Development/Tools A tool to explore the M...
LHArchiver_1.14.lha Files/Archive Create lha archives int...
Shmup_1.0.lha Games/Shoot2D Shmup_1.0.lha
Soulride_1.0.lha Games/Sport Soul Ride is a snowboar...
Iris_1.49.lha MorphOS-update Iris, the MorphOS email...
iConecta_5.60.lha Network/Wifi A little and easy progr...
(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2026, 07:28] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Feb. 2026, 13:33]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]