15.Feb.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 14.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.02.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Calendrino.lha                 biz/misc     5K  OS3 Calendar with Infos abo... 
ace-basic.lha                  dev/basic  3.8M  OS3 AmigaBasic Compiler Enh...       
isocd-win.zip                  disk/misc  170K  OTH Create bootable Amiga I...   
rkrm-dos.pdf                   docs/misc  1.7M  GEN RKRM AmigaDOS                            
Azerty-NF.lha                  driver/inp  13K  GEN A French AZERTY NF Z71-...        
cfd139.lha                     driver/med 372K  OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... 
VampireWazp3D.lha              driver/vid  90K  OS3 hardware Warp3D for Vam...       
F1GP2026Carset.lha             game/data    7K  GEN 2026 Carset for F1GP                     
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha            game/misc   64M  OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2...      
the-reckoning.lha              game/role  150K  OS3 Point'n click adv. ...       
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot  14M  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
PrBoom.lha                     game/shoot 1.5M  OS3 Amiga port of PrBoom (D...              
Facemash.lha                   game/strat  15K  OS3 Facemash                                 
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha               game/strat 776K  OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O...          
PolyNova3D.lha                 gfx/3d     715K  OS3 Amiga port of PolyNova3...                 
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
DOSBox_RTG.lha                 misc/emu   1.8M  OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox                     
bendyourmind.lha               mods/pro   479K  GEN Bend Your mind. PT Modu... 
Roguecraft-icones.lha          pix/icon   178K  GEN classic 4 colours icons...
NAFCYI1994S4-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.3M  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (...        
NAFCYI1994S4-B02.zip           text/bfont 1.5M  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (...        
AnnotateHollywoodSyntax.lha    text/edit   44K  GEN Hollywood Syntax for An...    
NAFCYI1994S4-01.zip            text/pfont 918K  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (...         
NAFCYI1994S4-02.zip            text/pfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (...         
LHArchiver_MOS.lha             util/arc   726K  MOS create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS3.lha             util/arc   558K  OS3 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS4.lha             util/arc   830K  OS4 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_WOS.lha             util/arc   1.8M  WUP create lha archives int...          
mousemojo.lha                  util/cdity   6K  OS3 Launch applications wit...  
NovaMesa.lha                   util/libs  1.2M  OS3 Mesa OpenGL library                      
AmiKick.zip                    util/misc   55K  OTH Check Kickstart images ...     
OBWorkbench.lha                util/wb    351K  OS3 Workbench replacement f...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2026, 07:28] [Kommentare: 0]
