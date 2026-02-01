19.Feb.2026









Graphic Designer - Beta 5

Graphic Designer kombiniert Ansätze von Bildbearbeitungs-, DTP- und Präsentationsprogrammen und erlaubt das Gestalten von Illustrationen mit bis zu zwölf Ebenen, die später als IFF-Bilddatei exportiert werden können. Die wichtigsten Änderungen seit der letzten Version: Document Editor is now fully featured, with two different Cut and Paste options, a Search and Replace set of buttons, and lots more in the pull-down menu. When using 320 pixel-wide screens, the Document Editor will place a blue bar in the background, to show you the limit of the visible screen area.

Near Universal system font, selectable GUI Buttons and backdrop colours.

A Music and Sound Effects box, so you can add music or SFX to play at the end of opening each layer.

Converters! - A whole batch of them. Convert almost any type of layer. This means it is possible to convert an image to a brush, then to a Freedraw layer, so you can paint on the screen with the Eraser, and Rub Through one layer to another!

New maximum screen size of the app is 1280 x 720. (720p).

HAM Palette + and - now working. (uses only 16 or 32 cols in HAM8).

Improved the RamSave info Box.

Moved all temp files to GDTemp:. This means I can eventually implement a way to repath this to anywhere, including a disk location, so save on Ram.

Rewrote Layer select box so that is is more stable.

Fixed the Layer Move Up and Down, Clear, Delete, and Clone routines.

Added a whole new selection of shortcut keys, and updated Keys page.

Fixed a whole load of bugs. Opening the Magnifier tool still forces the app window to stay open after Quitting, and this seems unfixable or to find a work around.

More additions to the Load and Save routines, so that the projects can eventually be used outside of the app. This means any projects made before version 0.9 wont work, probably. (cg)



