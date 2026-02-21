amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
22.Feb.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 21.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.02.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
aurafly.lha              aud/mis 18Mb  4.1 auraFly helps focus better and f...
deadlock.lha             dev/deb 12kb  4.1 Deadlock is a debugging tool tha...
annotatehollywoodsynt... dev/mis 44kb  4.0 Hollywood Syntax for Annotate &a...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
donkeykong.lha           gam/mis 4Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha           gam/mis 3Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
runaway.lha              gam/mis 3Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
lharchiver.lha           uti/arc 830kb 4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
amigadiskbench.lha       uti/ben 94kb  4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
ramspeed.lha             uti/ben 242kb 4.1 measures bandwidth of cache &...
asum.lha                 uti/mis 61kb  4.0 Very fast MD5 checksum tool
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 928kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
sfront.lha               uti/scr 6kb   4.0 Provides an exe front for a script.
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Feb. 2026, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.