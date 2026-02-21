|22.Feb.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 21.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.02.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
aurafly.lha aud/mis 18Mb 4.1 auraFly helps focus better and f...
deadlock.lha dev/deb 12kb 4.1 Deadlock is a debugging tool tha...
annotatehollywoodsynt... dev/mis 44kb 4.0 Hollywood Syntax for Annotate &a...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
donkeykong.lha gam/mis 4Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha gam/mis 3Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
runaway.lha gam/mis 3Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
lharchiver.lha uti/arc 830kb 4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
amigadiskbench.lha uti/ben 94kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
ramspeed.lha uti/ben 242kb 4.1 measures bandwidth of cache &...
asum.lha uti/mis 61kb 4.0 Very fast MD5 checksum tool
reportplus.lha uti/mis 928kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
sfront.lha uti/scr 6kb 4.0 Provides an exe front for a script.
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Feb. 2026, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
