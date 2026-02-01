26.Feb.2026









Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0e

Frank Wille hat vasm aktualisiert, einen portablen Assembler für zahlreiche CPUs mit verschiedenen Syntax- und Output-Modulen. Änderungen der Version 2.0e: Fixed -nocase option for symbols, which was broken in last release.

New output module "aof" for the ARM/Acorn Object Format, used for example by Acorn and 3DO.

New cpu backend for Wozniak's Sweet16 pseudo CPU (also useful as a simple tutorial backend).

Fixed ".." include paths and misdetection of paths starting with '/' as being absolute for AmigaOS hosts.

ARM: Support for automatic literal pools, when using the '=' operand-prefix with LDR, to load any constant or label addresses to a register. Includes optimization to MOV or ADR, if possible. Literal pools are dumped with the ltorg directive, or automatically at the end of any section.

ARM: Alternatively permit an SWI immediate operand with '#'.

m68k: Register symbol definitions should be case-insensitive in Devpac compatibility mode.

m68k: Apollo: Adapted MOVEIW opcode for latest cores.

6809: Fixed branch optimization/translation (-opt-branch), which was broken since the introduction of Konami-support in V2.0c.

jagrisc: CPU-specific directives (.equr, etc.) with a leading dot were no longer recognized since V1.8k, when no other dot-prefixed directive was used before and the syntax module was "madmac".

std-syntax: ELF visibility types: .hidden, .internal, .protected.

oldstyle-syntax: ASSERT and FAIL directives should not create a default section if no section exists at that point.

oldstyle-syntax: New option -spcequ removes the restriction that equate symbols have to start on the first column.

oldstyle-syntax: Add COND and ENDC directives for compatibility.

elf-output: Support for visibility types.

tos-output: Alignments > 32 bit in data or bss could lead to corrupt output.

xfile-output: Alignments > 32 bit in data or bss could lead to corrupt output. (cg)



[Meldung: 26. Feb. 2026, 22:43] [Kommentare: 0]

